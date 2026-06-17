Former CIA Targeter Sarah Adams: The Sleeper Cell Threat Inside America & The Northern Border Crisis
IRONCLAD CHANGE AGENTS
Recorded 6/11/2026
Sarah Adams is a former CIA targeter and the host of The Watch Floor, a show that breaks down global news and emerging threats for everyday people.
NOTE: The Watch Floor is endorsed by Decisive Liberty News
She previously served as senior advisor to the US House of Representatives Select Committee on Benghazi and was a co-author of the Committee's report on the 2012 terrorist attack.
Change Agents is an IRONCLAD Original
Chapters
00:00:00 Introduction: Sarah Adams
00:03:23 When Are We Taking the Uranium Out
00:06:19 Can Regime Change Happen From the Air Alone
00:10:44 Trump Wants to Take Kirk Island
00:14:35 The Haqqani Network Bombshell
00:18:43 How US Money Actually Reaches the Taliban
00:26:55 Confirmation That Hamza Bin Laden Is Alive
00:32:58 The 2000 Foot Tunnel Discovery
00:36:22 The Cartel and Al Qaeda Connection
00:39:19 The Northern Border Nobody Is Watching
00:46:21 The ISIS Arrests That Weren't Real ISIS
00:54:44 Closing Thoughts
And our great government will let them come…
They will let anyone come in
They will pay them when they get here!!
Why do we pay taxes?….