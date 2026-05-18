Established Scientific Media is Still Lagging in Knowledge - or Pretending Not to Know So to Promote Their Kickbacks

Example - Principia Scientific: Exposed; Hantavirus PCR Test Sequences Match Human DNA (https://principia-scientific.com/exposed-hantavirus-pcr-test-sequences-match-human-dna/ [archive])

Per the now deceased (assassinated?) inventor of the PCR machine, PCR tests will find whatever you looking for - so, something is better than nothing when it comes to detection?

Or are they trying to create the evidence into the desired narrative?

The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method was invented by Kary B. Mullis in 1983 while he was working as a DNA chemist at Cetus Corporation in California.

Mullis received one half of the 1993 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his invention of the PCR method.

This technique allows for the amplification of specific DNA sequences, making it possible to create billions of copies from a small amount of genetic material in a few hours.

The invention revolutionized genetic research, making processes like gene cloning, DNA sequencing, DNA fingerprinting, and DNA-based diagnostics more efficient and accessible.

A critical advancement in PCR technology was the discovery of Taq DNA polymerase, a heat-resistant enzyme isolated from the bacterium Thermus aquaticus.

This enzyme, which has optimal activity at 72°C and can withstand the 94°C required for DNA denaturation, allowed many reaction cycles to be performed without the need to replenish the enzyme after each cycle.

This development, attributed to scientists like David Gelfand and Susanne Stoffel, further automated and streamlined the PCR process, leading to the creation of commercial thermocycling machines.

The PCR method has been instrumental in medical research, including screening for genetic and infectious diseases, forensics, and paternity testing, and was notably used for COVID-19 testing

Information You Find and Your Beliefs Will Depend on the Narrative You Accept, NOT on the Truth

Acceptance is mostly a compromise made in short order,

truth is a lifelong endeavor…

Our beliefs are formed out of what he keep hearing consistently - which is why critical thinking is so important; and why so many people believe lies as critical thinking requires something many are not willing to do - question and examine their own beliefs.

Presenting only partial truths in the hopes you will not question them is the basis of every globalist’s playbook, not just the medical field (like climate change, green energy, Russiagate, the Thucydides tramp, etc)

Most information is FILTERED - content derived from another author’s content and included in your own. For the most part, Social media is a perfect example

ORIGINAL SOURCE DOCUMENTS (OSDs) were penned by an author(s) from his own works, doings, experimentation.

As a child, we were exposed to this principle, usually in grammar school (ages 5-12).

A large circle was formed by the classmates and the teacher would have someone not participating in the circle write something on a piece of paper (creating an OSD) then whisper that read that message into one student’s ear - that student would repeat what he or she heard to the student next to them.

Once the last student heard what was whispered the message received was spoken out loud.

No matter hoe many times this was played, the spoken message was never the same as the original written message (aka filtered information). Sometimes it was no where even close.

This happens when writing a book - the author’s perspective eventually makes its way into the draft in some form.

Sometimes it is encouraged by the publicist to use the books they are promoting in preparing a draft - this would water down any original draft due to time constraints set by publicists.

AI is not an alternative to this UNLESS it is independent of the internet (not connected) as well as fed ONLY OSDs…

This principle was in full force during COVID - and the Medical Industrial Complex WILL try it again, now and later.

They have already started doing so with hantavirus…

History of Hantavirus

Hantavirus is not new, despite what many in the Medical Industrial Complex says - the fact there is not a consistent story coming from them is a definite red flag, especially with anything that has been around for decades or more.

Hantaviruses, a group of viruses carried by rodents, are believed to be ancient, potentially as old as humans, with clinical manifestations matching hantavirus symptoms documented in ancient Chinese medical texts from 475 to 221 BC.

While thought to have existed for centuries, much of the scientific understanding of human cases comes from outbreaks in the past century.

The first documented outbreak occurred during the Korean War in the 1950s, where approximately 3,000 United Nations troops developed a mysterious illness.

This illness, characterized by hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS), was later recognized as hantavirus.

The virus was named in 1978 after the Hantan River in South Korea, near where it was linked to a rodent.

Hantaan virus, the founding member of the genus, was accepted as a species by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses in 1987.

A diagnostic method and vaccine for Hantaan virus were developed in 1989 and 1990, respectively.

Old World hantaviruses, found in Europe and Asia, primarily cause bleeding disorders and kidney dysfunction.

The first cases of hantavirus in North America were diagnosed in 1993, specifically in the Four Corners region of the United States, encompassing Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah.

This outbreak led to the discovery of a new hantavirus, Sin Nombre virus (SNV), and a second disease caused by these viruses: hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS).

HPS became a nationally notifiable disease in 1995.

In North America, HPS is a severe respiratory illness with a high case fatality rate, sometimes as high as 50%.

In 1996, an outbreak in Argentina marked the first confirmed instance of human-to-human transmission of the Andes strain of hantavirus, which is currently the only known strain capable of spreading from person to person.

As of May 2026, health officials are monitoring individuals in the U.S. for the Andes strain following a deadly outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship.

The Medical Industrial Complex Scam

What most did not know during COVID plandemic is the hospitals and doctors were given a healthy kickback by the World Health Organization (WHO) for every reported death by C19 as well as every C19 vax given.

Seriously - talk about opening the door for overinflated numbers, ESPECIALLY since may health institutes were being paid by C19 deaths and C19 vaccinations.

The patient didn’t have to died from C19, just carrying it - a motorcyclist who died from speeding into an object and was detected to have the C19 virus in him through flawed PCR tests (it will find whatever you are looking for)

Treatment - Tried and True

If you haven’t heard, do know the Medical Industrial Complex relies on EXPENSIVE medications for their own survival, therefore inexpensive yet very effective protocols, pharmaceuticals, and medicines are going to be rarely mentioned, if at all.

EXAMPLES

(1) In order to have their own vaccinations used in an emergency use scenario, the effectiveness of Ivermectin had to be made difficult to find anywhere - especially online.

We found documents in the CDC PubMed library on the ineffectiveness of masks through multiple advance searches. The document on the masks was published in May 2020, the masks were pushed in early 2021.

(2) Ivermectin is used in Africa to stave off malaria - which CONTINENT had very low COVID cases until Bill Gates was able to convince many of the countries to take the vaccines?

You could watch the numbers sky-rocket in one African country after another as the C19 vaccines were rolled out.

No African country - or any country anywhere for that matter - saw an increase until the C19 vaccines were implemented into the healthcare system.

(3) Deaths in pre-C19 vax cases occurred ONLY in hospitals and in retirement homes; once the C19 vaxes started rolling out the injuries and deaths skyrocketed

(4) The history of both explosive cancer and myocarditis BEFORE C19 is rare - today they are reported weekly; many independent doctors (not affiliated to any Big Pharma orgs) are reporting a high concern for this continued scenario.

ALWAYS REMEMBER: until the C19 vaxes arrived, the ONLY deaths occurred in hospitals and retirement homes. Not on the way to or from work, not in the workouts, not in the supermarkets, not in the stores - so how does ANY disease or virus become so selective?

Because IT’S NOT THE VIRUS…

Hantavirus CAN be treated equally as COVID using the Zelenko protocol (https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/treatment-protocol/ [archive]), which includes ivermectin.

Taking ivermectin alone is most likely not sufficient.

The Zelenko Protocol is a treatment regimen developed by American family physician Vladimir Zelenko for COVID-19.

The protocol is a triple therapy that initially consisted of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), zinc sulfate, and azithromycin (AZM).

It aims to combat COVID-19 and mitigate its progression, particularly through early intervention within the first five days of symptoms.

The Zelenko Protocol recommends risk stratification for patients with COVID-19 symptoms, categorizing them into low and high-risk groups based on factors such as age and health.

The protocol outlines specific over-the-counter supplements for low-risk patients and, for high-risk patients, includes prescription treatments like HCQ and AZM or alternatives.

A study from July 2020 on the Zelenko Protocol indicated that it decreased the rate of hospitalization by 84% and reduced all-cause death five-fold in high-risk patients.

Subsequent retrospective studies analyzing Zelenko’s patient data also found that early intervention with the protocol in high-risk COVID-19 patients resulted in significantly fewer hospitalizations and deaths.

Before sharing hit protocol with the public he had tried it, with their consent, on more than 6000 patients - only two, who had waited way too long to get diagnosed, had died while on his protocol.

This has been repeated by multiple doctors since, most of whom have left Medical Industrial Complex affiliations and have either started or joined independent associations.

Two of the more common are…

America’s Frontline Doctors

(formerly FCCC)

if an office cannot be found in your area, contact them via their web site for a recommendation. Just click the image or link above to get started.

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