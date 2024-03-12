How the 1910 Flexner Report Molded Today's Big Pharma

When a hypothesis is repeated long enough, it often becomes a fundamental rule of life, it is assumed to be true.

What was accepted as science when the Flexner Report was written - materialism, even the spiritual and psychological.

We can see the angels shaking their heads…

For Rockefeller’s gamble on petropharmaceuticals to work, he needed to turn the world on its head by enticing them with ‘favors’ that, if returned or refused, would result in disastrous results for those who refused to abide.

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Abraham Flexner’s Report (PDF Download)

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Medical Education in the US & Canada