Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

How the 1910 Flexner Report Molded Today's Big Pharma

This was pivotal and everyone needs to know about the conditions in education and the medical field before, during, and after this report in order
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Mar 12, 2024

When a hypothesis is repeated long enough, it often becomes a fundamental rule of life, it is assumed to be true.

What was accepted as science when the Flexner Report was written - materialism, even the spiritual and psychological.

We can see the angels shaking their heads…

For Rockefeller’s gamble on petropharmaceuticals to work, he needed to turn the world on its head by enticing them with ‘favors’ that, if returned or refused, would result in disastrous results for those who refused to abide.

Be sure to watch the entire 8-minute video and then share…

Share Decisive Liberty Newsletter

Abraham Flexner’s Report (PDF Download)

Button opens in our online library…

Medical Education in the US & Canada

Thank you for reading the Decisive Liberty Newsletter. Feel free to share this post.

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decisive Liberty News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture