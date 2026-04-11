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David Merrifield's avatar
David Merrifield
Apr 12

The thought of these maniacs with their hands on a nuclear bomb.

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Kathleen Goble's avatar
Kathleen Goble
Apr 11

Excellent! Thank you for sharing, Garrett.

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