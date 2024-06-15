Why Decisive Liberty?

Who We Are

Decisive Liberty News is a news aggregator, contributor, researcher, and commentator.

Save for sourcing fake news, lies, fallacies, or an extremely rare case of truth, there is no room for the mainstream media or progressive views on our platform.

We believe in the Judaeo-Christian principles set up by our Founders in multiple pillar documents, especially our Declaration of Independence, as well as our Constitution

We vet our sources for their integrity, whether professional journalists, citizen journalists, researchers, or investigative journalists.

Where possible we use original source documents (OSD) as opposed to filtered content - OSD meaning the author penned his or her thoughts in his own hand and not from books and content either the author or the publisher put in front of them (a publishing industry standard to push more books besides the one being published resulting in the control of the narrative of what they publish).

VIEW Our Endorsed Media Listings

Only a handful of MSM journalists (in the true sense of the word journalist) can even come close to being considered, never mind being included in our list of endorsed media.

From this list, we share the latest and most relevant information via our newsletter here on Substack.

Foundation & Focus

We are a Judeo-Christian-based organization that adheres to the principles put forth by our Holy Bible as well as our Constitution.

As a former Democrat who abandoned ship in 1985 to the GOP, it was not long before once again there were questions of their actions not jiving with their oath, so our Constitution becomes the focal point.

Our purpose everywhere is to sharpen your knowledge, discernment, character, and wisdom, which can be accomplished by sharing content that encourages reading, researching, and conversing – including man’s feeble attempt to outdo and out-think our Creator.

Today, there is a nearly total breakdown of character, which was once something taught not only in the homes but in all schools as well, including institutes of higher learning.

Today, the lack of such is very evident everywhere - on oh-so-many levels.

Our organization provides a platform for Liberty as God so desires us to have.

Also, Liberty and freedom are different and should never be confused as being the same.

In essence, liberty is for the people while freedom is for the individual - both of which carry responsibilities and accountabilities that cannot be shirked least either or both become lost to one and all.

Given the Progressive and Socialist trends since the 1910s, as well as the control Liberals have had in permitting what content is and is not presented for purchase by our education system for nearly a century, you will discover the principles shared here won’t be found in school books and textbooks that have been approved for use today by Liberal school boards across the nation.

Most of our research as well as verification of content, is accomplished through original source documents (aka primary documents), not secondary.

You will, however, find these principles in our Holy Bible and in many books before the 1910s - that is not to say there have not been many since then, it is to say that there have been fewer and fewer published throughout the years due to the persuasion of the Liberals and the Cabal.

The tide, however, is turning - and turning quickly.

Everyone just needs to remember to never, ever give up - if you fall and/or fail 8 times, then get up 9…

Posts

All our current event posts are published without a paywall, but comments and evergreen content do require a subscription.

Our evergreen content is provided to our comped and paid subscribers 3 days before being publicly available to all our subscribers.

Any funds from paid subscriptions, as well as those received through Buy Me A Coffee or other mechanisms, are used to provide support for our endeavor.

We cross-post important and good-to-know content from other Substack publishers in addition to our content, those cross-posts are published on our DLN Recommends Substack, which can be seen here.

Anyone who has provided financial support or has a comped subscription receives our evergreen content 3 days before it is made public.

Why We Publish Excerpts

This provides a win-win for the publisher of the excerpted article and our subscribers.

Depending on the publisher, reposting in full on our site could lessen traffic to their site, thereby reducing revenue - we don’t want to do that.

Some publisher allow full reposting provided we follow their guidelines, others not so much.

By providing an excerpt, you get to see more quality content and can determine if you want to see the full post instead of just the excerpt.

Newsletter

As Substack does not offer a means to consolidate posts into one email, each post Substack publishes is sent via email. The volume of emails you will receive will vary daily. Each post we publish is informative on the topic discussed, many of them being evergreen (the content is continually relevant).

Current event posts tend to be a quick read while our evergreen content drills deeper into the topic at hand.

Every new edition of our newsletter goes directly to your inbox - you’ll never miss an update!

DLN Recommends

We follow and recommend multiple Substacks, and we share their content by cross-posting what we find interesting to our sister Substack DLN Recommends. These cross-posts will appear in our Notes, as do our posts on DLN. No subscription is available for DLN as Substack does not permit this (nor should they).

VIEW DLN Recommends by Clicking Here

Notes

We publish and share notes - we welcome debates, anyone leaving vulgar comments or banters in name-calling will be immediately banned from further commenting. Take it elsewhere.

Funding

For the most part, Decisive Liberty is self-funded.

All our content is freely available; however, to comment does require a subscription of either $5/month or $30/year.

After 1 year, whether you are a paid or an active free subscriber, we comp your subscription, meaning you get to comment after 1 year of being an active subscriber.

We also comp active subscribers at will.

Also, we accept periodic contributions via Buy Me A Coffee.

Join the Substack Crew?

Before you do, you will want to understand what the Substack crew has been up to - and it is not for the best.

See Emerald’s post here on what they have been doing without making notice to the content creators…

We have a follow-up article posted here…

To learn more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.