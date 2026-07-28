Your clothes and bed sheets touch your skin more than almost anything else, so why have we stopped asking what they're made of?



For thousands of years, clothing came straight from nature: linen from flax, cotton from the plant, wool from sheep.



In the last century, synthetic fibers like polyester, spandex, and acrylic took over our closets, and most of us have never stopped to ask what that shift might be doing to us.



In this episode, Gubba breaks down the difference between natural and synthetic fibers, and why our skin (our largest organ) reacts so differently to each.

She also shares a surprising study linking polyester garments to lower fertility in dogs, and dig into the chemical treatments hiding in modern textiles, from flame retardants to stain-resistant coatings.



This isn't about tossing your whole wardrobe overnight. It's about small, sustainable swaps, like linen sheets and wool blankets, that add up over time.



If you've never thought twice about the fabric touching your skin all day, this episode might just change that.



You’ll Learn…

[0:00] Introduction

[2:00] Most people couldn’t tell you what fabric their clothes are made from

[4:01] Why clothing changed 100 years ago, just like our food system did

[5:36] Breathable natural fibers regulate temperature in ways synthetics can't

[8:02] The polyester dog fertility study that should make you pay attention

[9:42] The lymph and circulation effects of sweating in spandex leggings

[11:56] The hidden flame retardants and toxic chemical treatments coating your clothes

[14:07] Swapping fibers gradually, without throwing your whole wardrobe away

[15:56] The idea that different fabrics carry different frequencies