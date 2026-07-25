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If your grocery bill keeps climbing and you're not sure where it's all going, here's something that'll set you right.

Most of what fills a cart every week isn't needed at all - it's the pricey extras, the convenience foods, and the things that go bad before anyone eats them.

There's a short list of honest, useful groceries that feeds a family well and costs a fraction of what most folks spend.

Our grandmothers kept a simple pantry and fed everyone beautifully on far less than we do today.

In this episode, you will be walked through the 20 groceries worth buying every week - and what you can stop buying altogether:



🥔 The cheap, filling staples that stretch into meal after meal

🥚 The handful of proteins that give you the most for your money

🥬 The fresh things worth buying weekly — and the ones that just go to waste

🧂 The pantry basics that turn simple food into good food



… and the pricey items you can quietly leave on the shelf for good.



Shop this way for a month and you'll be amazed at what falls off your bill without anyone at the table missing a thing.

A little know-how feeds your family well and keeps your money right where it belongs.