Unwavering motivation for a worthwhile and lasting vision - not for ourselves but for our children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren - is what drove our Founding Fathers to initiate our independence, drove our boys onto the beaches of Normandy despite knowing the odds more than half would not make it...

Nearly ever signer of our Declaration of Independence was very well to do at the time of their signing, by the time we won our independence all were broke, destitute, or dead.

Most lost their families - the most treasured of treasures for any parent.

That unwavering motivation overrides fear and causes courage to rise in one's life like nothing else.

Today, many aren't sure how may genders there are, which bathroom to use, and pull a hissy-fit whenever they didn't get their way.

To which we say, BOO-HOO!!!

Thank God there is a rising tide of fighters and Patriots that are behind Clarence Thomas all the way and understand sacrifice, liberty, freedom, and God's love for us.

Our country as a whole has a dire need to have the return of teaching of the Bible, Western Civilization, and Civics - without really understanding all 3, or even been exposed to either, most efforts are more like building castles in the air instead of upon a rock.

EVERY generation is only ONE generation away from losing everything America stands for, making all the sacrifice for not and giving the darkness of evil a victory that will take centuries to overturn - IF, and only IF, God will let us do so...

Cuba will look like paradise compared to what is awaiting the world if America falls…