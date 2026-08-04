A live broadcast, with your hosts Barbara Boyd, Susan Kokinda, and Adam Sturman every Thursday at 11am Eastern, 8am Pacific.

They take your questions from both the YouTube live chat and their Newsletter Subscribers!



This week, the pundits see chaos - but the war in the Middle East was part of the plan all along.

Tehran's fighters aren't getting paid, Hamas agreed to disarm, and the decisive weapon wasn't a bomb - it was the U.S. Treasury.

Barbara Boyd connects the fronts: the financial war that broke Iran's proxy networks runs through the empire's own offshore machine, and dismantling it is step one of rebuilding America.

Now Bessent is moving further - Japan, the bond markets, and the unwinding of the old financial system toward a New Bretton Woods.



Then, the blueprint goes public.

The White House just released the Kratsios report, "Science: A New Golden Age" - the first top-to-bottom overhaul of American science in more than 80 years, commissioned by President Trump.

Barbara goes in-depth: the productive powers of labor, the Genesis Mission, and the deliberate callback to FDR and the science drive that won World War II. This is the American System revival, in writing.

And Susan Kokinda breaks down Michigan's primary results - especially the Democrat side, where the party's media wing stands ready to anoint a "new Obama."

What the results actually mean for the midterm map, 3 months out.



Plus: Zelensky fires his ambassador to Washington - and your questions.

Bring what's on your mind - Barbara and Susan take them live.