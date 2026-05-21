(Normally, we provide an audio option for our posts, however retrieving an audio file from this video has been prohibited by the creator)

McKinnon Galloway…

“It was truly an honor to deliver the commencement speech for the Texas A&M School of Engineering Medicine (EnMed) Class of 2026.



”This speech is deeply personal to me because my life has been shaped by medicine, innovation, and the people willing to keep building solutions when answers didn’t yet exist.



”After being diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis Type 2 (NF2) at 16, I’ve undergone 4 brain surgeries, radiation, experimental treatment trials, and complete hearing loss.

'“Through all of it, I’ve experienced firsthand how engineering, research, technology, and patient-centered innovation can completely change someone’s life.



”This speech is about more than my story.

”It’s about the future of medicine.

”The people willing to solve impossible problems.



”And why innovation matters on the human side.....not just the scientific side.



”Thank you again to EnMed for allowing me to be part of such an incredible day.”