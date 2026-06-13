When YT creator Mystic Song Writer released the original version of "When That Flag Waves," it was a song about pride.



It was about standing tall when the flag passed by... grateful for the freedoms we enjoy every day.



But something unexpected happened when he stripped it down to nothing but an acoustic guitar and a single voice.



The song changed.



Without the arena-sized production, the lyrics took on a different meaning.

Suddenly, we aren't hearing a patriotic anthem.



We are hearing the people behind it.



The young men who never made it home.



The veterans who still wake up hearing echoes from the fight.



The spouses who waited.



The Gold Star families who sacrificed more than most of us can ever understand.



The original version made him proud.



This version made him remember.



We hope it does the same for you.



🇺🇸🎸



WHEN THAT FLAG WAVES (UNPLUGGED)



I've seen that red through a soldier's blood

Seen that white through the smoke and dust

Seen those stars shining through the night

Our boys trying to make it home alive



And every freedom that I hold

Was bought by hands I'll never know

Yeah every stripe and every thread

Was paid for by our honored dead



When that flag waves

Yeah we all stand tall

For the ones who gave everything for us all



Red white and blue

Flying high tonight

Man it makes me proud just to be alive



Freedom rings

From those heroes' graves

Every time that flag waves



Some gave years

Some gave youth

Some came home still black and blue



Some still wake up in the night

Hearing echoes from the fight



And I know this land ain't perfect son

But tell me what on earth still is

Still I thank God every day I live

Beneath those stars they died to give



When that flag waves

Yeah we all stand tall

For the ones who gave everything for us all



Red white and blue

Flying high tonight

Man it makes me proud just to be alive



Freedom rings

From those heroes' graves

Every time that flag waves



So if you see me staring up

When that anthem starts

It ain't the cloth I'm looking at



It's every soul behind those stars



When that flag waves

Yeah we all stand tall

For the ones who gave everything for us all



Red white and blue

Flying high tonight

Man it makes me proud just to be alive



Freedom rings

From those heroes' graves

Every time that flag waves



Yeah every time that flag waves

I'm so damn proud



To every veteran, active-duty service member, military family, and Gold Star family... thank you. This song is for you.