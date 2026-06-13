When That Flag Waves (Unplugged) 🇺🇸 | Acoustic Tribute to America's Heroes
When YT creator Mystic Song Writer released the original version of "When That Flag Waves," it was a song about pride.
It was about standing tall when the flag passed by... grateful for the freedoms we enjoy every day.
But something unexpected happened when he stripped it down to nothing but an acoustic guitar and a single voice.
The song changed.
Without the arena-sized production, the lyrics took on a different meaning.
Suddenly, we aren't hearing a patriotic anthem.
We are hearing the people behind it.
The young men who never made it home.
The veterans who still wake up hearing echoes from the fight.
The spouses who waited.
The Gold Star families who sacrificed more than most of us can ever understand.
The original version made him proud.
This version made him remember.
We hope it does the same for you.
🇺🇸🎸
WHEN THAT FLAG WAVES (UNPLUGGED)
I've seen that red through a soldier's blood
Seen that white through the smoke and dust
Seen those stars shining through the night
Our boys trying to make it home alive
And every freedom that I hold
Was bought by hands I'll never know
Yeah every stripe and every thread
Was paid for by our honored dead
When that flag waves
Yeah we all stand tall
For the ones who gave everything for us all
Red white and blue
Flying high tonight
Man it makes me proud just to be alive
Freedom rings
From those heroes' graves
Every time that flag waves
Some gave years
Some gave youth
Some came home still black and blue
Some still wake up in the night
Hearing echoes from the fight
And I know this land ain't perfect son
But tell me what on earth still is
Still I thank God every day I live
Beneath those stars they died to give
When that flag waves
Yeah we all stand tall
For the ones who gave everything for us all
Red white and blue
Flying high tonight
Man it makes me proud just to be alive
Freedom rings
From those heroes' graves
Every time that flag waves
So if you see me staring up
When that anthem starts
It ain't the cloth I'm looking at
It's every soul behind those stars
When that flag waves
Yeah we all stand tall
For the ones who gave everything for us all
Red white and blue
Flying high tonight
Man it makes me proud just to be alive
Freedom rings
From those heroes' graves
Every time that flag waves
Yeah every time that flag waves
I'm so damn proud
To every veteran, active-duty service member, military family, and Gold Star family... thank you. This song is for you.