The philosophy of liberty is based on self-ownership.

This simple but elegant and hard-hitting animation will explain exactly what that means.

It's a great tool anyone can use to educate children and adults about our right to life, liberty, and the property we create - and our responsibility to think, speak and act.

In essence, it comes down to enablement v. empowerment

The Difference Between Freedom and Liberty

The terms “freedom” and “liberty” are often used interchangeably in the English language, despite having distinct origins.

“Liberty” is said to be derived from French in the late 14th century, however, it is found in books much much older, like the original scrolls used for the Bible and Torah. Meaning, if you see the word freedom being used in the Bible, it should be the word liberty as ALL books for the bible were written long before the French claimed their right to the word. [etymonline]

“Freedom” comes from German in the 1500s [etymonline]

Both are commonly defined as the quality or state of being free - but are often are used out-of-context.

While there are subtle distinctions in their modern usage, many philosophical and political discussions treat them as synonyms.

For instance, some sources indicate that the choice between using “freedom” or “liberty” can sometimes be a matter of stylistic preference.

Additionally, the U.S. Constitution guarantees fundamental freedoms like speech, religion, and the press, which are often discussed under the umbrella of liberty.

In general, Freedom applies to the person while Liberty applies to the populace.

Liberty as Responsible, Ordered Freedom

Liberty implies the responsible use of freedom, often associated with concepts like “liberty and responsibility” or “ordered liberty.” It suggests that freedom operates within a framework of moral purpose or societal constraints.

Liberty is seen as a collective state achieved within a society that supports laws, equality, and a system of tradeoffs, ensuring the greatest freedom for all by sometimes limiting individual freedom.

In U.S. constitutional law, ordered liberty refers to creating a balanced society where individuals have the freedom to act without unnecessary interference and access opportunities, all within a fair legal system.

Liberty is often viewed as an external construct, referring to freedom from arbitrary and unreasonable restraint upon an individual, as enshrined in the U.S. Constitution’s due process clauses.

Freedom as Unrestricted Individual Action

Freedom is described as the power or right to act, speak, or think as one wants, focusing on the absence of necessity, coercion, or constraint in choice or action, and implying doing whatever one pleases.

True freedom is defined as the capacity of the rational will to choose what is good, guided by reason, rather than simply the ability to make any choice without limits.

Holiness for the Working Day

Freedom is considered an internal construct, emphasizing the ability to take ownership of one’s thoughts and actions, suggesting that while the freedom to act can be taken away, one’s attitude about circumstances cannot.

Some argue that freedom is a more concrete concept than liberty, pertaining to a person’s choices in everything they do, including the will to govern themselves.

Distinctions and Interconnectedness of the Concepts

The distinction between liberty and license is highlighted, where license refers to the ability to do whatever one wants without moral constraints, contrasting with liberty’s inherent moral purpose.

Some perspectives suggest that while freedom enables individuals to act on desires without interference, liberty is the moral imperative to act justly and responsibly, structuring freedom within lawful boundaries.

The concept of “freedom to choose” can be a mechanism of governance, where institutions define the boundaries of individual thought and behavior under the guise of granting freedom.

Historically, the American Revolution was inspired by the concept of liberty, with phrases like “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” appearing in founding documents, suggesting a focus on collective societal structure.