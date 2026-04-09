Iran is having a tough time with realizing they are done - they are testing the patience not on of the Trump administration but that of every neighbor of theirs…

This isn’t a slap fighting sport…

In response to Iran’s 10-point plan, the United States, under President Trump, has proposed a 15-point plan to Iran aimed at ending the war in the Middle East and de-escalating tensions.

President Trump stated that Iran had agreed to a critical part of the plan: no nuclear weapons.

This proposal was delivered to Iranian officials through Pakistan, which has been acting as a primary intermediary in the conflict.

However, Iran explicitly rejected America's 15-point plan, stating that negotiations under illegal sanctions, military threats, or coercion were unacceptable.

Iran also sent its own list of counterproposals.

While the exact contents of the 15-point plan have not been publicly released, officials familiar with the proposal stated that it addresses Iran's ballistic missile and nuclear programs, as well as maritime routes.

Key demands include Iran never pursuing nuclear weapons, dismantling major nuclear facilities, ending uranium enrichment on Iranian soil, transferring enriched stockpiles out of the country, and accepting international inspections.

The plan also calls for limits on Iran's ballistic missile program and the cessation of support to militant groups in the region.

The proposal offered sanctions relief to Iran in return for compliance with these demands.

Despite claims by President Trump that many points had been agreed upon, Iran has denied that formal talks are taking place and has described the U.S. proposal as "extremely excessive, unusual, and illogical."

Iran's own 10-point plan, which Trump described as a "workable basis on which to negotiate," includes demands that conflict with the U.S. proposal, such as maintaining the right to enrich uranium and the complete withdrawal of U.S. military forces from the region.

Perspectives

Trump Administration’s View on the 15-Point Plan

President Trump stated that Iran had agreed to a critical part of the 15-point plan, specifically regarding no nuclear weapons.

Trump claimed that Iran has agreed to most of the points in his 15-point demand during negotiations, with discussions leading to progress.

The 15-point plan is seen by the U.S. as a proposal to end the war, offering sanctions relief in exchange for compliance with demands regarding nuclear and missile programs.

The plan includes demands such as dismantling all major nuclear facilities, ending uranium enrichment, transferring enriched stockpiles out of the country, and accepting international inspections.

Iran’s Stance on the 15-Point Plan and Negotiations

Iran explicitly rejected America’s 15-point plan, stating that negotiations conducted under the shadow of illegal sanctions, military threats, or coercion are unacceptable.

Iranian officials have denied that formal talks are taking place with the U.S., despite Trump’s claims of ongoing productive discussions.

Iran described the U.S. 15-point proposal as “extremely excessive, unusual, illogical,” “maximalist,” and “unreasonable.”

Iran presented its own 10-point plan, which includes demands like the lifting of all sanctions, removal of U.S. military presence from the region, and acceptance of Iran’s nuclear enrichment rights, contradicting U.S. demands.

sources