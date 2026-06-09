via Laura Aboli, TG

Signal Says It best

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The greatest trick governments ever pull is convincing people that freedom and privacy are obstacles to safety.

What we are witnessing is not child protection; it is the construction of a surveillance architecture that will eventually monitor, profile, categorize and control every aspect of our digital lives.

Today it is age verification and content scanning, tomorrow it is digital identity, then financial monitoring, then behavioral scoring, then access to services conditioned on compliance.

The destination is not difficult to see. It is a technocratic system where every interaction is tracked, every transaction recorded, every opinion assessed and every citizen reduced to a data profile managed by governments and corporations working hand in hand.

A form of digital neofeudalism where a small unelected class controls the platforms, the infrastructure, the money and ultimately the boundaries of acceptable behavior.

The argument that only criminals should fear surveillance is as absurd as saying only criminals need freedom of speech. Privacy is not evidence of wrongdoing, it is the foundation of human dignity, individual sovereignty and genuine liberty.

The UK government is asking citizens to accept the presumption of guilt simply to communicate online. To prove who they are, verify their age and allow their devices to inspect their content before they can participate in modern society.

History teaches us that every power granted to the state eventually expands beyond its initial mandate. The technology introduced to detect one form of content today will be used to police entirely different forms of expression tomorrow.

The choice before us is not between privacy and child protection,

it is between preserving a free society,

or constructing the infrastructure

of a digital prison that will further enslave us.

Our Note: The Mistake Most Parents Make

We all take the path of least resistance, some of us more so than others…

If a gadget will keep our kids busy while we do other things, then we will resort to that gadget.

key phrase: “… while we do other things, …”

That means we put aside some tasks while focusing elsewhere.

We forget that the moment a baby has been conceived is the moment we are parents.

Period.

The next 19 years of that conceive baby should be devoted to parenting and providing FIRST.

And this repeats with each child conceived - as I’m the first of 13, you’re not going to get a sympathetic ear from this desk for excuses.

Forfeiting our children to the whims, ways, and means of someone or something we hardly know means we are setting up consequences on top of the usual set of consequences every child presents.

That forfeiture take on the form of a TV, smartphone, computer… the government…

In other words, we are not simplifying anything - we are complicating things…

It would be far easier and would provide more riches to find how to keep a single income family - and no one says that would be easy as we are accustomed to a 2-paycheck family.

And if we got accustomed to that then we can become accustomed to anything we put our heart, minds, and souls into…

Our problem is we are selfish - and we don’t want to work more than we need to…

Yet, if someone offered you a healthy sum of money, say $500,000, to be the parent you are supposed to be for 18 years, you will push yourself to do so.

THAT means it is an attitude problem that we are passing onto our children.

Time to rethink how we are bringing up our kids - for their sake and the sake of our grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

If we are relying on gadgets and/or the government to do the task we are best suited to do then we are setting ourselves up for failure - and one only needs to look at the youngest generations to see just how much of failure we have been as parents…

And a lot of should involve cracking open our Bible - lessons from which are continuous and life long.

For those squawking about this, look around - the alternatives have been failing miserably and you are squawking?

Life is not a bed of roses with or without the Bible - but is much more tolerable when you understand what and why things happen they way they do…

You Can Start Here

Start anywhere in the New Testament as these books are easier to read than others, after 21 days you will started a habit…

Then TALK with your children - REALLY talk… each, and every day…

The only reason the U.K. government is doing what it is doing “for our children” is because we have forfeited them over to the government - then we act surprised when they assume custody of their upbringing…

Do you really believe they would be doing that if we as parents have been parenting as we should have been?