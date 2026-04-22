FAIRFAX COUNTY DUMPS EXACTLY 35,000 ABSENTEE BALLOTS ALL VOTING “YES” IN SPECIAL REDISTRICTING ELECTION

This is a MASSIVE outlier compared to every other county in the state.

The number is too perfect - exactly 35,000 on the dot.

No one believes this is legitimate.

Democrats are pulling the same mail-in ballot games again and the American people are FED UP with it.

This is straight-up theft of our elections and it is DISGUSTING.

The DOJ must launch an immediate full investigation and seize every single ballot before they disappear.

No more cover-ups.

What do YOU think should happen when Democrats rig elections with these suspicious absentee dumps?

Drop your take in the comments below…

via ShadowJ on X

From Seth Keshel on X

link

Then There is This, Wonder How Many of Them Voted???