🚨 VIRGINIA ELECTION FRAUD EXPOSED (ALREADY)???
FAIRFAX COUNTY DUMPS EXACTLY 35,000 ABSENTEE BALLOTS ALL VOTING “YES” IN SPECIAL REDISTRICTING ELECTION
This is a MASSIVE outlier compared to every other county in the state.
The number is too perfect - exactly 35,000 on the dot.
No one believes this is legitimate.
Democrats are pulling the same mail-in ballot games again and the American people are FED UP with it.
This is straight-up theft of our elections and it is DISGUSTING.
The DOJ must launch an immediate full investigation and seize every single ballot before they disappear.
No more cover-ups.
What do YOU think should happen when Democrats rig elections with these suspicious absentee dumps?
Drop your take in the comments below…
via ShadowJ on X