Duringr the past 7 days, President Donald Trump has made some of his most significant public statements on Iran since returning to office.

From Oval Office remarks and executive order signings to Air Force One press gaggles, major media interviews, and comments about negotiations with the Islamic Republic, Trump has been sending a message that has many in Tehran watching closely.



Tonight on The Goldie Show, former Canadian politician, international lawyer, and Iranian human rights advocate Goldie Ghamari breaks down every major Iran-related statement Trump made this week and explains what the media is missing.

Did Trump signal a new deal with Tehran?

Is military pressure still on the table?

What does his discussion of Mojtaba Khamenei reveal about the future of the regime?

Is the White House pursuing negotiations, deterrence, regime pressure, or some combination of all three?

She'll examine Trump's exact words, the political context behind them, and what they could mean for the future of Iran, the Islamic Republic, Israel, the Middle East, and the Iranian people.



Topics include:



✅ Trump's comments on Iran negotiations

✅ Air Force One press gaggles analyzed

✅ Oval Office remarks and executive orders

✅ NBC and other major media interviews

✅ Mojtaba Khamenei and the succession question

✅ The future of the Islamic Republic

✅ Reza Pahlavi and the opposition movement

✅ U.S.-Israel relations

✅ Iran's nuclear program

✅ Regional security and Middle East geopolitics

✅ What Trump's strategy means for regime survival