President Trump says two developments over the past 24 hours prove why accountability and national security remain at the center of his agenda.

First, Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared before Congress in a highly anticipated public hearing that quickly turned confrontational.

Fauci invoked the 5th Amendment repeatedly while facing questions about his presidential pardon, his private journals, and his handling of the COVID pandemic.

Senators sharply criticized his refusal to answer, with several arguing that the American people deserve transparency after years of lockdowns, mandates, and conflicting public health guidance.

The hearing grew even more intense as lawmakers accused Fauci of using federal employees and government resources to help secure grants that generated millions of dollars while he served in public office.

Senator Rand Paul announced he is moving forward with a referral to the Department of Justice and plans to pursue contempt proceedings, arguing that Fauci should not be able to avoid answering questions after receiving immunity.

The hearing marked one of Fauci's toughest appearances before Congress and is expected to fuel further investigations.

Meanwhile, overseas, tensions with Iran are escalating once again.

President Trump says negotiations were progressing before Iran launched another surprise attack, leaving him frustrated and warning that military action could intensify if diplomacy fails.

Trump indicated he is prepared to respond forcefully while continuing to leave the door open for a negotiated settlement.

Adding to those concerns, U.S. intelligence reports indicate China may be secretly supplying Iran with hundreds of portable anti-aircraft missile systems despite previous assurances that Beijing would stay out of the conflict.

If confirmed, the shipments could significantly strengthen Iran's defenses and increase the danger facing American and allied pilots in any future military operation.

Trump says China privately promised one thing while allegedly doing another, raising serious questions about Beijing's role in the growing Middle East conflict.

Between renewed scrutiny of Dr. Fauci, escalating tensions with Iran, and allegations involving China, the administration says accountability at home and strength abroad remain two of the biggest challenges facing America today.