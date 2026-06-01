Ross Coulthart explores untold stories using a fact-based approach to address various topics, from unidentified aerial phenomena to other mysteries that often go unreported.

In this week’s episode, Ross sits down with Whitley Strieber, author of "Communion," "Breakthrough" and the newly released "Transformation 2026," to walk through what four decades of encounters have taught him about nonhuman intelligence and the human soul.

Strieber describes his earliest experience, the entities he believes are "hungry" for the accumulated experiences a soul carries and the moment he realized his son was caught up in the same phenomenon.

Ross presses him on the questions that have followed him since "Communion" landed in 1987, including why he abandoned fiction, whether the beings are manipulating him and how he reconciles the early trauma with his current, more open stance.

Their conversation turns to General Art Exon and what Strieber learned from him about Roswell, the 80-year cover-up and the families connected to Wright-Patterson, who carried pieces of the story forward.

The episode closes on the current drone wave, which Strieber suspects may be part of the phenomenon's effort to push human consciousness toward something it cannot yet name.