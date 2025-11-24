by Jarrett Stepman, The Daily Signal (excerpt)

History is too important to be left to academia, especially in an age of crumbling institutional trust.

On a recent episode of “Victor Davis Hanson: In His Own Words,” Hanson spoke about the remarkable collection of talent pooling at the Hoover Institution, a think tank in California that he’s been a part of for over two decades.

Hanson said Hoover has gathered a

“history group better than any history department in the United States, even though we’re not an academic institution.”

He then listed a handful of historians now affiliated with the institution, including Stephen Kotkin, the great scholar of Soviet history and biographer of Josef Stalin; Barry Strauss, who has written a series of remarkable books on ancient Rome; and Andrew Roberts, who writes on a wide variety of topics from World War II to Napoleon.

“They’re all top-ranked historians,” Hanson said. “And it’s really, it hasn’t been written about. I hope some journalists will take notice.”

I took notice…

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