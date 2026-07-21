Scheduled to live stream at 9 am ET…

via Gubba Homestead…

We’ve become so disconnected from our food that new generations don’t even know where it comes from.

We need to do something about it.

I'm a first-time homesteader who spent most of my life buying tomatoes instead of growing them, and this episode is the honest reckoning I had once I started putting seeds in the ground.

Two generations ago, gardens weren't a hobby or a lifestyle.

They were a basic household skill, right alongside cooking and cleaning.

Then convenience arrived, supermarkets grew, and the knowledge my great-grandparents took for granted disappeared inside a single lifetime.

I want to talk about how that happened, why the Victory Garden Movement produced more than vegetables, and why the perfect lawn might be one of the strangest trades we've ever made.

If gardening feels intimidating, that's the point I want to sit with. It shouldn't be, and the fix is easier than you think.

You’ll learn…

[0:00] Introduction

[5:13] Practical knowledge disappears within a generation or two without practice

[9:35] The beginner mistake of planting what looks cool in the catalog instead of what your family eats

[12:47] He who controls the food controls the people, and the grocery store rollout may not be a coincidence

[15:46] Gardening is actually a soil project, not a plant project

[19:14] Planting flowers alongside vegetables and why nature never separates them

[25:32] The 5 reasons we stopped growing our own food, and why lawns are a psyop