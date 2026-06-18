by Garrett O’Brien, founder

This was the FIRST official investigative inquiry to all the 100s of 1,000s of rapes that have been occurring in the U.K. since they opened their borders to the MAMs (Military Aged Men) that invaded their borders in 2015 onward…

Heck, Putin was right on target in saying the whole fiasco is a testimony to the ineptness of not only Parliament but to the U.K border patrol, fully incapable of stopping rubber dinghies from landing on their shores for this long.

From it’s release on February 13 to June 17th of this year, not a single major news outlet in the UK has relayed the Gang Rape Inquiry Report's release nor its findings.

N O N E …

The ONLY news article was this one, making a derogatory remark about the authore of the report, Rupert Lowe…

link (paywall) / archive

Let that title sink in - imagine if one, or more, of your family members had been kidnapped, raped, and basically ignored by society, the government, the media… John Rentoul is calling the ONLY person to step forward and investigate this as “the most dangerous man you’ve never heard”… all because Rupert’s research is going to upset the possibility someone by the name of Andy Burnham’s claim to 10 Downing Street.

Heck, if that is all it takes to ruin is his chances, I’d say cut the other leg out from underneath him altogether- HE DOESN’T BELONG IN 10 DOWNING STREET IF THIS IS ALL IT IS GOING TO TAKE TO OBLITERATE HIS CHANCES.

Perhaps Burnham should study up on the political life Winston Churchill and emulate his strategies until he becomes Churchill the Second.

SMH

Returning to the story, you would not be incorrect in saying that the MSM EVERYWHERE is in a VERY sad state of affairs - they are NOT journalists, they are tabloid writers… Even calling them reporters is too much of a compliment for most of those writing content for the MSM.

DOWNLOAD THIS REPORT HERE

Meanwhile, at the E.U. Parliament, 17 Jun 2026…

Rupert Lowe Update on X, 17 Jun…

[link] Essentially what has happened is that the decaying political establishment has imported millions of migrants from alien cultures that are entirely incompatible with the British way of life.



Those migrants have colonized large parts of our country, and live their lives how they choose to do so because our authorities are too frightened of being called racist to challenge them.



That has meant attitudes have flourished and spread which, in short, treat women and non-Muslims like shit.



And yes, I do mean that.



Conservative, Labor, and Reform politicians are all directly responsible for this vast importation. Personally, I will never forgive anyone responsible.



Vulnerable working class white girls were treated like a piece of meat. Raped, abused, tortured, murdered. It was a racial attack, and it was a coordinated attack. All across Britain.



They targeted these girls because they were vulnerable, they were young, they were white.



Until the political class accepts that fact, nothing will EVER change.



These men do not live by the same rules as us - it is all beyond evil. And this is a coordinated network of organised crime right across the country. It is not random groups of scumbags doing this. It is a network. Organised. Ruthless. Efficient. It is an industry.



This is not homegrown. We imported it. We welcomed it. Embraced it. We continue to do so.



That was a choice.



Reversing it is also a choice. One we will make.



A Restore Britain Government will remove millions of foreign nationals who hate our way of life and have no reason to be in our country. Gone, and never allowed back.



With the British people’s approval, we will reintroduce the death penalty.



If a Pakistani man has been gang-raping a young English girl? Torturing her? Passing her around his brothers to also be raped?



We will put him to death. And I look forward to that. I really do.



Our report has outlined exact recommendations on what needs to be done to eradicate this cancer.



A Restore Britain Government will deliver it.



We will use the full force of the British state to crack down on these rapists and their enablers in the most brutal fashion imaginable. It will be swift and ruthless. It will be done, finally.



And I include their enablers in that.



That is why Farage tried to put me in prison. Because I wanted to deport complicit foreign family members. He found that so very extreme - admitting it on national television. Simply remarkable.



Hearing the evidence and testimonies provided to our inquiry, I can assure you that I am holding a moderate position.



I want the scumbags gone. Deported. Never allowed back.



For the very worst among them, I want them permanently removed.



Restore Britain will get called extreme, racist, Islamophobic and whatever else by the Guardian, Farage, Nadine Dorries, the BBC, the Daily Mail, Zack Polanski.



I do not give a shit.



I am just grateful that there is finally a political party with the courage to do what needs to be done.



We are going to get our country back.



We are going to Restore Britain.

About Restore Britain

Restore Britain is a political party led by Great Yarmouth MP Rupert Lowe, which he officially launched as a national political party in February 2026.

Initially, Lowe established Restore Britain as a political movement in June 2025 after his suspension from Reform UK in March 2025.

The party aims to fundamentally change how Britain is governed and is seen as a right-wing to far-right political entity.

Restore Britain is participating in the Makerfield by-election, which is took place June 18, 2026.

This by-election is significant as some analyses suggest Restore Britain could split the right-wing vote, potentially preventing Reform UK from winning and thereby assisting Labor's Andy Burnham to secure the seat. The party's candidate for Makerfield is Rebecca Shepherd.

Perspectives

Restore Britain's Policy Platform and Support

Restore Britain's policies include the mass deportation of millions of people and a reversal of mass immigration, with a focus on removing foreign nationals who cannot speak English, live in social housing, claim benefits, refuse to work, fail to integrate, or commit crimes.

The party also champions significant tax cuts for corporations and individuals, the dismantling of environmental regulations, and wants to scrap foreign aid while increasing defense spending and ending diversity and inclusivity programs in the Armed Forces.Restore Britain released a report called "The Rape Gang Inquiry" documenting the systemic rape of British girls by predominantly Pakistani Muslim rape gangs, contending that previous official reports were watered down by Labour Party officials.

The party aims to recruit hundreds of candidates from outside the traditional political establishment, including patriots from aligned parties like Reform and the Conservatives, to present to the British people in the next general election.

Concerns Regarding Restore Britain's Extremist Ties and Impact

Restore Britain has garnered support from white nationalists, neo-Nazis, and far-right activists, with links to banned neo-Nazi groups and former officials of other extremist parties.

Some observers believe that Restore Britain's intervention in the Makerfield by-election could cost Nigel Farage's Reform UK party the seat, thereby aiding Labour's Andy Burnham.

Rupert Lowe, the party leader, has expressed indifference to Restore Britain being described as far-right or racist, though he disputes that the party itself is racist or bigoted.

The party's emergence is seen as contributing to a splintering of the British right, and its aggressive campaigning could significantly impact Reform UK's performance in a general election

My Own Experience with the Invasion of Europe

At the time it all started, I was working on a project involving several American as well as European clients.

EVERY European client was falling for the emotional bait trap - none of them really saw what they were looking: military aged men arriving without family, without spouses, without children, without parents.

And nearly ALL of them Muslim.

That was planned, too bad the politicians didn’t listen then - maybe we should pull up some logistics of the injuries, rapes, and deaths that have occurred as a result of the attacker being an illegal migrant - Rupert Lowe’s report only covers the U.K., there is still Spain, France, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and others.

Migrant Influx and Crime in Europe

NOTE: Due to the ever-shifting political policies in more than half of Europe, the stats that can be gained are more than likely VERY conservative, mostly due to the magnanimous burying of the reality due to the influx of millions of military aged men.

Since the 2015 European migration crisis, which saw over 1 million asylum seekers enter Europe, Germany, a country of 83 million, received more than 1.5 million asylum seekers.

Germany's Federal Ministry of the Interior reported that between 2015 and 2024, Syrian suspects were linked to 135,000 crimes.

Additionally, the German Federal Criminal Police Force stated that in 2022, 31.9% of crime suspects were non-German, while this group constituted approximately 16% of the population.

A 2018 report analyzing data from Lower Saxony, an average German state, indicated that 92.1% of the increase in reported violent crimes in 2015 and 2016 was attributed to migrants.

However, the total recorded crimes in Germany, including immigration violations, dropped by 10% between 2016 and 2017, and violent crime decreased by 2.5% during the same period.

In Sweden, immigrants were found to be three times more likely to be registered as suspects for assault, four times for robbery, and five times for rape compared to the native population between 2013 and 2017.

Sweden also received 163,000 migrants in 2015 alone.

Studies in Nordic countries, including Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden, suggest that immigration increases crime.

In Denmark, crime was 51% higher among male immigrants and 149% higher among male offspring with a non-Western background in 2020, compared to the entire male population.

An increase in migrant populations in Europe has been associated with a 3.6% increase in the homicide rate for each one percentage point increase in the immigrant population.



Other European countries where migrant crime has been reported to be disproportionately high include Norway, Finland, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

In Ireland, a country with historically low crime rates, incidents of stabbings and rape have reportedly increased. The Greek islands experienced a significant rise in property crime, knife attacks, and rape, driven by crimes committed by refugees, with no change in crimes committed by natives on those islands.

Perspectives

Migration increases crime rates

Refugee communities across Europe commit more crimes proportionally than the citizen population. In Sweden, from 2013 to 2017, immigrants were three times more likely to be registered as suspects for assault, four times for robbery, and five times for rape compared to the native population.

A new German report indicates that crime rates among Afghan and Syrian migrants are 10 times higher than those of ethnic Germans, with violent crimes such as murder and rape being particularly prevalent. This trend is also observed in Norway, Sweden, Finland, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Ireland, which typically had a low crime rate, is experiencing a rising crime rate with multiple incidents of stabbings and rape events. Sweden has seen an increase in crime, including bombings, and has gone from being one of Europe's lowest crime countries to being called "almost the rape capital of Europe."

In Germany, migrants were responsible for a 92% increase in reported violent crimes, and terrorism cases increased by over 900% in five years, leading to armed police guarding children's playgrounds.

Migration does not affect or has a minimal impact on crime rates

Studies consistently find no causal link between immigration and increased crime across various countries, including the US, Italy, and the UK. An analysis of 15 years of data on immigration inflows and crime rates across 216 regions in 23 European countries found no significant link.

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