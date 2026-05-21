What is a Parliamentarian?

In this informative video, we’ll discuss the important role of the parliamentarian in Congress and how they contribute to maintaining order during legislative processes.

The parliamentarian is a nonpartisan official who provides guidance to the presiding officer, ensuring that debates and votes adhere to established rules.

This position is crucial for upholding fairness and transparency in legislative actions.

We will explore how the parliamentarian’s advice influences floor debates, amendments, and votes, and how it helps resolve any procedural disputes that may arise.

This role is especially significant from a conservative perspective, as it reinforces the principle of limited government and ensures that all members of Congress follow the same rules, regardless of their political affiliation.

Additionally, we’ll highlight how the parliamentarian’s guidance is vital during congressional investigations, protecting the rights of the minority party and ensuring that investigations are conducted responsibly.

Join us as we break down the essential functions of the parliamentarian and their impact on the legislative process.

What Are the Issues with Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough?

The current Senate Parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, has held the position since 2012 and was appointed by former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

Her role is to advise on procedural matters and Senate rules, including whether provisions of budget reconciliation bills contain extraneous material according to the Byrd Rule. While her advice is typically followed, it is non-binding, and the presiding officer of the Senate can overrule her recommendations, though this is rare.



MacDonough has recently been in the spotlight for striking down several provisions from a major bill, referred to as the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" or "Trump's big bill," citing violations of Senate rules. These provisions included efforts to prevent taxpayer funding for gender-affirming care for children, block undocumented immigrants from receiving Medicaid or CHIP coverage, and address other financial reforms.



President Donald Trump has demanded that Senate Republicans fire MacDonough, accusing her of being "brutal to Republicans" and treating them unfairly in her rulings. However, Senate Majority Leader John Thune has indicated that he does not intend to challenge her decisions or fire her, emphasizing the need to respect Senate traditions and acknowledging that the primary challenge for Republicans lies in securing votes rather than overturning the parliamentarian's advice.



Perspectives

Criticism of the Parliamentarian and Calls for Removal

President Donald Trump has demanded the firing of Elizabeth MacDonough, accusing her of being "brutal to Republicans" and biased against their agenda, particularly regarding the "One Big Beautiful Bill."

Conservatives express frustration that MacDonough, an appointee of former Democrat leader Harry Reid, has stripped out key provisions from budget bills, such as those stopping taxpayer funding for gender-affirming care for children and preventing undocumented immigrants from receiving Medicaid .

Some argue that the parliamentarian's rulings, though non-binding, are hindering crucial legislative efforts and that Senate leaders, particularly the Vice President or the Majority Leader, have the authority to overrule or dismiss her.

The parliamentarian's decisions are seen as complicating Republican efforts on fiscal policy and undermining the president's agenda and financial reforms. (in other words, favoritism is being exercised in what is supposed to be a non-partisan role)

Support for the Parliamentarian's Role and Authority