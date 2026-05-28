Founding Fathers Series

Step into history like never before.

Starting today and on a daily basis (Mon thru Fri), we will be posting 2 to 3 videos, about 5 minutes worth of videos, presenting the signers of the Declaration of Independence and the ladies of the American Revolution come alive through vivid, first-person storytelling.

This Series will be tagged on the right column of our blog as Founding Father Series

You may not know some, that does not devalue the contributions they provided in the founding of our country.

Their courage, sacrifice, and triumph unfold in gripping moments that shaped America’s founding.

Samuel Adams

Samuel Adams was a statesman, political philosopher, and Founding Father, born in Boston on September 27, 1722, and he died on October 2, 1803.

He was a prominent leader in colonial Massachusetts and a key figure in the American Revolution.

Adams was a delegate to the Continental Congress and a signer of the Declaration of Independence.

His father, Samuel Adams Sr., was a brewer and a politically active citizen who instilled in his son a commitment to self-government.



Adams received his education at Boston Latin School and Harvard University, graduating in 1740 and earning a master's degree in 1743.

NOTE: As having attended classes there as well as having studied the notes, letters, and writings of Founding Fathers that had attended there, I can say this from experience: Harvard of then was much better suited for training and educating our nation, today Harvard can’t hold a candle to the brain power they once honed and educated.

At Harvard, he explored political ideas, including the lawfulness of resisting supreme magistrates if the commonwealth could not otherwise be preserved.

Despite several unsuccessful business ventures, Adams entered a political career and became known for his ability to mobilize public sentiment against British policies.



Adams played a significant role in organizing resistance to British taxation, leading protests against the Stamp Act and the Townshend Acts.

He helped establish the first Committee of Correspondence in Boston in 1772, which allowed patriots to communicate across the colonies.

He also may have been a driving force behind events like the Boston Massacre and the Boston Tea Party. Samuel Adams served as the second governor of Massachusetts, leaving office in 1797.

This concludes the Founding Father Series - you can revisit any of these posts here…

VIEW the Found Father Series Here

Or by clicking the Founding Fathers Series link found in our Recommended Reading located on the right column of our home page.

NEXT UP

The Road to Liberty Series will provide an overview of 8 critical events, one per day, that occurred in the Colonies before finally winning our freedom.

First up: Valley Forge…

Starting tomorrow, Friday 29-May…