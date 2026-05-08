Founding Fathers Series

Step into history like never before.

Starting today and on a daily basis (Mon thru Fri), we will be posting 2 to 3 videos, about 5 minutes worth of videos, presenting the signers of the Declaration of Independence and the ladies of the American Revolution come alive through vivid, first-person storytelling.

This Series will be tagged on the right column of our blog as Founding Father Series

You may not know some, that does not devalue the contributions they provided in the founding of our country.

Their courage, sacrifice, and triumph unfold in gripping moments that shaped America’s founding.

John Adams

John Adams Jr. was a Founding Father and the second president of the United States, serving from 1797 to 1801. Born on October 30, 1735, in Braintree, Massachusetts, he was a leader in the American Revolution, advocating for independence from Great Britain. Before his presidency, Adams served as the first Vice President under President George Washington from 1789 to 1797. He also played a crucial role as a diplomat in Europe during and after the Revolutionary War, helping to negotiate the Treaty of Paris, which recognized American independence. He moved into the White House, then known as the President’s House, in November 1800, becoming the first president to reside there.

Adams was a Harvard-educated lawyer who initially taught before establishing his legal practice. He gained recognition for defending British soldiers involved in the Boston Massacre in October 1770. He married Abigail Smith in 1764, and together they raised four children, including their son John Quincy Adams, who later became the sixth president of the United States. John Adams passed away on July 4, 1826, which was the fiftieth anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, and the same day as his political rival Thomas Jefferson. Adams contributed significantly to the development of the constitutional form of government in Massachusetts and nationally, and he co-authored the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

Benjamin Franklin

Benjamin Franklin (1706-1790) was an American polymath, recognized as a writer, scientist, inventor, statesman, diplomat, printer, publisher, and political philosopher who played a significant role as one of the Founding Fathers of the United States. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, to Josiah Franklin, a tallow chandler and soap maker, and Abiah Folger, he was the eighth of Abiah’s ten children and Josiah’s fifteenth child overall. Franklin had little formal education, attending school for only a few years, and was largely self-taught, beginning his career as an apprentice in his brother’s printing business at the age of 12. His early writings, including the “Silence Dogood” essays, showcased his literary talent. After a dispute with his brother, Franklin left Boston and established a successful printing business in Philadelphia. He later bought the “Pennsylvania Gazette,” which became a major colonial newspaper. Franklin’s diverse accomplishments include founding Philadelphia’s first police force, lending library, fire insurance company, and the academy that would become the University of Pennsylvania.

Franklin made significant contributions to science, particularly in the understanding of electricity, leading to inventions like the lightning rod and bifocal glasses. He also invented the Franklin stove. His strict personal routine, which included early rising, aimed to maximize efficiency and align with natural cycles. As a statesman and diplomat, he was instrumental in the American Revolution, helping draft the Declaration of Independence, representing the United States in France, and negotiating the Treaty of Paris that officially ended the war. Franklin was the first American diplomat and is the only Founding Father to have signed the Declaration of Independence, the Treaty of Alliance with France, the Treaty of Paris, and the U.S. Constitution. He also coined many common expressions, including “In this world, nothing can be certain except death and taxes,” and published “Poor Richard’s Almanac” annually for 25 years.

Caesar Rodney

Caesar Rodney, born on October 7, 1728, in Dover, Delaware, was a prominent American Founding Father, lawyer, and politician from St. Jones Neck in Kent County. He was the eldest son of Caesar and Elizabeth Crawford Rodney and his family’s plantation, “Byfield,” provided sufficient income from wheat and barley sales to allow participation in Kent County’s social and political life. He died at his home on June 26, 1784, plagued throughout his adult life by asthma and facial cancer.

Rodney’s education began at The Latin School, part of the College of Philadelphia, but concluded when his father passed away when he was around 13 or 14 years old. He began his public service career early, becoming sheriff of Kent County at age 27 in 1755 and later serving multiple terms in the Assembly of the Lower Three Counties Upon Delaware. He was commissioned a captain of the Delaware militia during the French and Indian War, although he never saw active duty.

Caesar Rodney was a delegate to the Stamp Act Congress in 1765 and later to the Continental Congress from 1774 to 1778. He is particularly known for his midnight horseback ride from Dover to Philadelphia on July 2, 1776, to cast Delaware’s decisive vote for independence, breaking a deadlock among the Delaware delegates. From 1778 to 1781, Rodney served as the President of Colonial Delaware. His likeness has been honored on Delaware’s state quarter and a statue of him on horseback was located in Rodney Square in Wilmington

Perspectives

Caesar Rodney’s historical contributions

Caesar Rodney was a significant American Founding Father, lawyer, and politician from Delaware, known for his role in securing American independence.

He is celebrated for his pivotal midnight ride to Philadelphia to cast Delaware’s tie-breaking vote for the Declaration of Independence on July 2, 1776.

Rodney held numerous public offices, including sheriff of Kent County, delegate to the Stamp Act and Continental Congresses, and President of Delaware.

Despite his importance, his story is less recognized than other Founding Fathers, partly due to a facial deformity he suffered.

Caesar Rodney’s slave ownership