Founding Fathers Series

Step into history like never before.

Starting today and on a daily basis (Mon thru Fri), we will be posting 2 to 3 videos, about 5 minutes worth of videos, presenting the signers of the Declaration of Independence and the ladies of the American Revolution come alive through vivid, first-person storytelling.

This Series will be tagged on the right column of our blog as Founding Father Series

You may not know some, that does not devalue the contributions they provided in the founding of our country.

Their courage, sacrifice, and triumph unfold in gripping moments that shaped America’s founding.

James Smith

James Smith, an Irish-born lawyer, is recognized as a Founding Father of the United States and a signer of the Declaration of Independence as a representative of Pennsylvania. Born around 1719 in Northern Ireland, his exact birth date was a secret he kept throughout his life. His father, John Smith, a farmer, moved the family to Pennsylvania around 1727 or 1729, settling first in Chester County. James Smith received a classical education from a local clergyman and later attended the Philadelphia Academy, which became the University of Pennsylvania, before studying law with his older brother. He passed away on July 11, 1806, and is buried in the First Presbyterian Churchyard in York, Pennsylvania.

Smith became a Patriot leader during the American Revolution and was elected to the Continental Congress in July 1776, where he signed the Declaration of Independence. Prior to this, in 1774, he suggested a boycott of British goods to the provincial assembly. His involvement in Pennsylvania state politics and the militia was a significant part of his career, and he was appointed Brigadier General of the Pennsylvania militia in 1782. He served in the Continental Congress from 1776 to 1778 and also held a seat in the State House of Representatives in 1780. James Smith retired from Congress in 1777 but was reelected in 1785, though he declined to attend due to age. He continued to practice law until his retirement in 1801, and he was known among his colleagues for his wit and conversational skills.

John Morton

John Morton (1725 – April 1, 1777) was an American farmer, surveyor, and jurist from the Province of Pennsylvania and is recognized as a Founding Father of the United States. His role in American history includes serving as a delegate to the Continental Congress during the American Revolution. He was a signatory to both the Continental Association and the Declaration of Independence.

Morton was born in Ridley, Chester County, Pennsylvania, in either 1724 or 1725. His father, also named John Morton, died before his birth. His mother, Mary Archer, later married John Sketchley, an English land surveyor, who played a significant role in his upbringing and provided him with an education in practical matters and surveying. Morton was of Finnish-Swedish heritage; his great-grandfather, Martti Marttinen (also known as Mårten Mårtensson), emigrated to the Swedish colony of New Sweden in 1654. His Finnish ancestry was important for Finnish immigrants in the early 20th century to assert their place among the “founding nationalities” of the United States.

Morton’s political career began with his election to the Pennsylvania Provincial Assembly in 1756, and he later became its president in 1775. He was instrumental in guiding Pennsylvania towards supporting independence, casting the deciding vote that ensured Pennsylvania’s support for the Declaration of Independence in July 1776, which was a treasonous act punishable by death. Morton also contributed to drafting the Articles of Confederation, America’s first governing framework, although he died before its ratification and before the Revolutionary War concluded. He passed away on April 1, 1777, at the age of 51, likely from tuberculosis, making him the first Founding Father to die.

Thomas Nelson, Jr.

Thomas Nelson, Jr. was an American Founding Father, born on December 26, 1738, in Yorktown, Virginia. He was a planter, merchant, soldier, and statesman, serving as a general in the Revolutionary War and as a member of the Continental Congress. Nelson signed the Declaration of Independence in 1776, committing the colonies to independence from Britain. His father, William Nelson, was a wealthy merchant and planter who held leadership positions in colonial Virginia. Thomas Nelson, Jr. was known as “Junior” to distinguish him from his uncle, Thomas Nelson, who also resided in Yorktown.

Nelson received his early education in Virginia from Reverend Yates before being sent to England at the age of 14 in 1753. He attended Eton and Hackney School, and then Christ College at Cambridge University, completing his education in 1761. After returning to Virginia in 1762, he managed his family’s mercantile business and plantation interests. He married Lucy Grymes and they had 13 children. Nelson became a justice of the peace for York County, and in 1764, he became a member of Virginia’s House of Burgesses. He was elected to the Continental Congress in 1775, where he actively supported the cause of independence. In 1781, Nelson was elected the 4th Governor of Virginia, succeeding Thomas Jefferson, and commanded militia forces during the Siege of Yorktown, even offering a reward to artillerymen who could hit his own home, where British forces were lodged.