Founding Fathers Series

Step into history like never before.

Starting today and on a daily basis (Mon thru Fri), we will be posting 2 to 3 videos, about 5 minutes worth of videos, presenting the signers of the Declaration of Independence and the ladies of the American Revolution come alive through vivid, first-person storytelling.

This Series will be tagged on the right column of our blog as Founding Father Series

You may not know some, that does not devalue the contributions they provided in the founding of our country.

Their courage, sacrifice, and triumph unfold in gripping moments that shaped America’s founding.

Francis Lightfoot Lee

Francis Lightfoot Lee (October 14, 1734 – January 11, 1797) was a Founding Father of the United States, a statesman from Virginia, and a signer of the Declaration of Independence. Born into the influential Lee family at Stratford Hall Plantation in Westmoreland County, Virginia, he was the fourth son of Thomas Lee and Hannah Harrison Ludwell. His middle name “Lightfoot” came from Francis Lightfoot, his father’s best man. Lee grew up on a large tobacco plantation, and after his parents died in 1750, his formal education ended, and he was guided toward a life as a farmer by his oldest brother, Philip Ludwell Lee.

Lee became active in politics, protesting issues like the Stamp Act of 1765. He was elected to the Virginia House of Burgesses in 1765 and later served in the Second Continental Congress, where he supported independence from Britain and voted for and signed the Declaration of Independence. While not as publicly prominent as his brother Richard Henry Lee, Francis Lightfoot Lee played a significant role in advocating for independence and serving the nation through various committees, including supporting George Washington’s troops during the Continental Congress. He was also a member of the Virginia State Senate.

Thomas Stone

Thomas Stone was an American Founding Father, planter, politician, and lawyer who was born in Charles County, Maryland, in 1743. He was the second son of David and Elizabeth Jenifer Stone, who belonged to a prominent Maryland family. Stone received a private education, emphasizing Greek, Latin, and philosophy, and at the age of fifteen, he studied with a Scottish tutor named Mr. Blaizedel. His family’s estate, Poynton Manor, had been granted to his grandfather, William Stone, who served as governor of Maryland. Despite his family’s wealth, Stone found it necessary to borrow money to further his legal education. He studied law under Thomas Johnson in Annapolis, was admitted to the bar in 1764, and established his practice in Frederick, Maryland.

Stone is renowned for signing the United States Declaration of Independence as a delegate for Maryland and for his work on the committee that drafted the Articles of Confederation in 1777. He served in the Continental Congress from May 1775 to October 1778 and in the Confederation Congress in 1784. Although he believed in peace and initially supported peaceful resolutions with Britain, he ultimately supported the cause of freedom and signed the Declaration of Independence on August 2, 1776. Stone acquired the Haberdeventure property in 1768, which he developed into a plantation, and the main structure still stands today as the centerpiece of the Thomas Stone National Historic Site, operated as a museum by the National Park Service. He married Margaret Brown in 1768, and they had three children. Stone died on October 5, 1787, at the age of 43 or 44, and is buried at his plantation home in Charles County, Maryland.

Mercy Otis Warren

Mercy Otis Warren was a prominent American poet, dramatist, and historian during the American Revolution, born on September 14, 1728, in West Barnstable, Massachusetts. She was the third of thirteen children and the first daughter of Colonel James Otis Sr. and Mary Allyne Otis. Her mother was a descendant of a Mayflower passenger, and her father was a farmer, attorney, and a member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives. Despite the prevailing societal expectations for women to remain silent on political matters, Warren broke this mold, using her voice to engage with the public and political world.

Warren received no formal education but was able to study alongside her brothers, notably with the Reverend Jonathan Russell, showing a particular interest in history and politics. Her father, Colonel James Otis Sr., and her brother, James Otis Jr., who popularized the phrase “no taxation without representation,” encouraged her intellectual pursuits. In 1754, she married James Warren, a merchant, farmer, and politician who was also closely tied to the Patriot movement. Through her husband’s associations and her own efforts, Mercy Otis Warren became acquainted with many leaders of the American Revolution, including John, Abigail, and Samuel Adams.

Mercy Otis Warren was a prolific and influential writer, publishing plays, poetry, and a comprehensive history of the American Revolution. Her writings, which were initially anonymous, attacked royal authority, warned of potential conflicts, and advocated for civil liberties. She became known as the “Conscience of the American Revolution” for her significant contributions to the ideological development of the Patriot movement and her documentation of early American history. Warren remained vital in her final years, continuing to write and correspond with political figures, and lived to the age of eighty-six.