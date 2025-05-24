'The Last Goodbye', Memorial Day Tribute

video by ‘Life in 3D’, post by Garrett O’Brien

For the record, as we know our education system has failed many…

Memorial Day honors those who gave us their all, observed on the last Monday in May to honor and mourn the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces

Veterans Day honors those who fought and lived to remind us of what it was like. It is a federal holiday set to honor military veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces on November 11th

Six of my family members served in WWII.

Only 1 is still with us - my Dad, who also fought in the Korean War.

All of them refuse to talk about their experiences during WWII.

However, one of my great uncles found the need to start sharing wo a limited audience shortly before taking his next breath.

Hitler, Hirohito, and Mussolini were spreading their wings fast and deep…

Hitler’s blitzkrieg took over 6 countries in just as many weeks

Mussolini pushed northward and eastward to meet up with Hitler’s armies before too long

Hirohito pushed ANY able bodied person into the military and they only came out the military one way - in a body bag or left on a battlefield

They are called the Great Generation for a reason - Hitler and Mussolini were taken down within 4 years of our involvement in Europe; Hirohito was very obstinate, resulting in many millions of lives - Japanese and otherwise - being lost in the final year of the war.

The Pacific Theater of WWI was especially challenging and deadly as any Japanese soldier or civilian caught surrendering resulted in being killed by their own.

Meanwhile, the U.S. was blessed with having only 2 attacks on its soil - Pearl Harbor and the very western part of Alaska.

Nearly everyone in the U.S. was involved in getting our military supplied -

Men went off to war 17 to mid-twenties

The women manned the factories to produce parachutes, planes, bullets, cannons, and tanks

When the military had a need for hardware, the women learned how to produce it

Most pilots and aircrew were younger than 25, in many cases younger than 22

Were There Anti-war Advocates during WWII?

Certainly, there were buttercups then as there are now (history | archive) - the lack of discernment by most of these advocates are there are wars you just cannot avoid, especially WWI and WWII, as they were intentionally planned and started for the sake of reducing the global populations (research Albert Pike)

And as with most anti-war advocates, they were

critical of something they knew very little about

running on their emotions instead of their intellect

operating on their shortsightedness instead of thinking of the consequences for not being involved, both nationally and globally

EVERY war has its anti-war advocates, even after Pearl Harbor was attacked - it makes one wonder what they would do if someone attacked their home and busted down the doors, by then it is already too late.

It’s easy in hindsight to say what should have happened - but no war is fought with hindsight, nor a handbook now is it?…

Americans were closer to God then; no one was perfect, though some acted as if they were, and there were shills then, just as there are now.

The difference between then and today is our values, or lack thereof, and our character, or lack thereof.

Today, there are a lot of spinless cowards and mentally ill demanding respect - they never learn that demanding respect only causes others to not trust them, especially their so-called ‘friends.’

It is only through commanding respect that we get rightful and righteous honor and dignity.

And such commanding of respect is most effectively done humbly, there is no other way to gain the trust of many in a short period of time…

But Memorial Day Isn’t Just About WWII

It is about EVERY American that has fought and died for our country, including

Union and Confederate soldiers and their families (1861-1865)

The Spanish-American War (1898)

WWI (1917-1918)

WWII (1941-1945)

Korean War (1950-1953)

Vietnam War (1955-1975)

Gulf War (1990-1991)

War in Yugoslavia [Bosnia and Kosovo] (1992-1995)

Afghanistan (2001-present)

Iraq War (2003-2011)

War on Terror (2001-present)

War in Iraq (2003-2011)

Libyan Civil War (2011)

Syrian Civil War (2011-present)

Yemen Civil War (2015-present)

Somali Civil War (2006-present)

Drone strikes in Pakistan (2004-present)

Drone strikes in Yemen (2002-present)

Without Forgiveness, You - We - Are Stuck In the Past

You just lug around whatever luggage started the conflict.

There are wars we should not have been involved in, and others that only invited us to take a defensive posture lest more attacks hit our homeland.

But, right or wrong, our military does follow the orders of the Commander in Chief - and they are learning fast what they need to do today.

We owe a lot to those who gave it their all - the mere fact you are breathing and reading this right now is all you need to remember that someone else, whether right or wrong, was willing to take a stand where others would not.

They swore an allegiance not to a President, not to our country, not to any hero or politician, past or present

They swore an allegiance to our Constitution.

It is the oldest Constitution in the world for a country that, in historical terms, is still young.

This allegiance protects our Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the Amendments - but only as long as we remember that many are still trying to take those from us through destroying the family institute, through lawfare, through attacking our education system and churches by attempting to normalize what is mentally ill and perverse.

We owe it to those we honor on Memorial day to keep the fight for Liberty and our freedoms going strong - even when we feel like giving up and/or are frustrated for we have not paid the price they have…

That fight honors them and their families.

And that level of honor you can’t demand no how, no way…

To all the families with family members worthy of this honor, God bless you and your family and thank you ever so much!