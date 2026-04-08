Dear fellow citizens, the great nation of Iran, I salute all of you who stood for freedom and recapture of Iran in these 100 days; sacrificed against bullets and bought the risk of bombing in the last 40 days.

I know that the two-week ceasefire between the Islamic Republic and Israel has discouraged many of you.

But today, not a time of disappointment, which is the time of belief more to win.

What happened in these 40 days is exactly on the same path as the Iranian nation demanded the international community and after the death of the streets of Iran, shouted at the World Action Day on February 14, 2015.

The blows that were hit on the Islamic Republic in just 40 days are unprecedented, and are irreparable for this regime.

The removal of Ali Khamenei, the killer of tens of thousands of brave Iranians, is a historic achievement for our nation alone.

However, besides him, dozens of major commanders and perpetrators of repression in the regime’s IRGC and Basij and intelligence agencies were also removed.

Thousands of repression forces have perished.

The command and control structure of suppression is paralyzed and collapsed.

Military infrastructure, built not to defend Iran but to export terrorism and instability, have been destroyed.

The regime’s financial resources for repression inside and terrorism abroad have been drastically reduced.

The Islamic Republic today is more isolated and hated in the region and the world than ever.

What remains for this regime is relying on alien and blood-blooded mercenaries whose interests are in the survival of this regime, a regime that has been hard on the real field, but with the cut of the internet to 90 million Iranians, and through its lying machine, still gestures and recalls.

Those who claimed they never ceasefire, lost their leaders and commanders today, both lost the war, accepted the ceasefire, and were drawn to the negotiating table for complete surrender.

We knew from the beginning that the Islamic Republic would not fall only by removing command and weakening the repression apparatus through air strikes.

That’s why I emphasized to you in all my messages that we are the Iranian nation, which should bring the final blow to the weak regime.

I want you to know that I’m watching your situation in Iran very closely.

I know that the Islamic Republic has been very weakened but the ability to suppress it has not yet been completely destroyed.

My whole goal is to take the final action to overthrow the Islamic Republic at the lowest cost.

John every one of you is valuable to me. So, I ask you to be patient, protect yourself, and wait for the decisive moment by believing in victory and full readiness.

At this distance, we and all our fellow citizens abroad will cry out your will, with all might, the end of the Islamic Republic.

Believe that no force in the world can stand up to the power of a united nation.

The Islamic Republic this time has no escape, no chance of survival; and in your powerful hands the great nation of Iran will be overthrown.

Past of Iran,

Reza Pahlavi