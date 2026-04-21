via Capital Mischief, 3 pm ET (est), 21 Apr 2026

Speaker of Parliament: Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf

President: Masoud Pezeshkian

Foreign Minister: Abbas Araghchi

Reminder

Iran has until 26 April to meet a geological deadline - after which ALL their oil wells will start self-destructing from lack of use.

This is a HARD deadline - the more Iran keeps the oil wells dormant, the faster they are going to self-destruct.

There is NO turning back once they do - it is very expensive to save an unused oil well and even IF saved, the output is always much less than if it had remained operational.

The wells can’t remain operational as all storage has been used and no ships can be loaded in Iranian ports.

What took 47 years to build will be for not should Iran keep playing games…