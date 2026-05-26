The Heritage Foundation LIVE: Young Men Turn to Religion - What’s Going on Here?
The turn of so many young men to religion has shocked the secular establishment, but it also caught many Christian leaders by surprise.
A look under the surface reveals something really significant about this turn.
It’s bigger and deeper than most people yet understand. It’s also urgently important.
Join President of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary Dr. Albert Mohler and Heritage Executive Vice President Derrick Morgan to learn more about this consequential culture shift.