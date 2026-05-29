As a thank you to all YouTube Channel Members for their support, for the next hour Goldie Ghamari goes LIVE to answer our Channel Memer's questions about Iran, the Islamic Regime, Trump, Israel, the IRGC, Reza Pahlavi, regime collapse, war in the Middle East, nuclear tensions, and what happens next.



No scripts.

No filters.

No mainstream media spin.



As a former Canadian politician, international lawyer, and geopolitical analyst focused on Iran and the Middle East, Goldie breaks down the latest developments surrounding the Islamic Regime, rising tensions with Israel, growing instability inside Iran, and the global consequences of a potential regime collapse.



🔥 TOPICS TONIGHT INCLUDE:

• Trump’s latest Iran strategy

• Israel vs IRGC escalation

• The future of the Islamic Regime

• Reza Pahlavi and the opposition movement

• Iranian protests and unrest

• Nuclear negotiations and sanctions

• The role of China and Russia

• Mojtaba Khamenei succession rumors

• Could the regime actually collapse?

• What happens after the IRGC?



To join the livestream conversation, become a channel member and join The Goldie Show community.

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