Tonight we're diving into one of the most revealing political developments inside the Islamic Republic in years - and it's a story that most Western media completely missed.



President Donald Trump publicly dismissed reports from Iran's Mehr News Agency regarding a supposed memorandum of understanding (MOU) tied to the ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations, calling the report false. What happened next shocked observers inside Iran: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi effectively confirmed Trump's position, exposing a major contradiction within the regime's own messaging.



Now the real story is unfolding.



As reports circulate that a potential deal may be closer than many expected, hardline factions inside the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the regime's ideological establishment appear to be turning on their own negotiators.

Araghchi has come under increasing attack from regime loyalists, state-affiliated commentators, and hardline networks that fear any agreement could threaten their power, influence, and control over Iran's future.



Tonight I'll break down what this political infighting tells us about the state of the Islamic Republic, why Trump's comments triggered such a reaction inside Tehran, and what ordinary Iranians are saying about the growing divide between the regime's competing factions.



Most importantly, we'll examine the story behind the headlines—the internal power struggle taking place inside the regime itself.



Who is winning?

Who is panicking?

And what does it mean for the future of Iran, the region, Israel, the United States, and the Iranian people?



As someone who has spent years studying Iranian politics and speaking directly with Iranians inside and outside the country, I'll provide context and analysis that you won't hear from mainstream media outlets.



Join the discussion live.