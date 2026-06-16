Take a good look at the above map…

According to the figures shown, more than 3,000 new data centers are planned or already under construction around the world.

Together, they represent an announced power demand of around 190 gigawatts, consuming up to 1,500 terawatt hours of electricity per year.



To put that into perspective, that is roughly the equivalent of FIVE United Kingdoms worth of electricity consumption.



The same projections estimate water consumption in excess of 15 billion liters per year.

For decades we have been told that humanity must dramatically reduce its energy consumption.

We were told that the planet could not sustain economic growth.

We were told that we must accept carbon taxes, restrictions, smart meters, energy rationing, expensive green policies and a lower standard of living in order to save the Earth.

We were told that there were limits to growth. The infamous Club of Rome built an entire worldview around the idea that population, industrial output, resource consumption and economic development had to be constrained because the planet simply could not cope. Yet suddenly, when the objective is building the infrastructure required for artificial intelligence

biometric surveillance

digital identity systems

central bank digital currencies

predictive behavioural modelling and

an increasingly automated technocratic society… those limits seem to have vanished. Yeah, THAT…

Apparently there are no limits to growth when the growth serves the construction of the digital grid itself.

Suddenly…

nobody is asking whether the planet can sustain thousands of power hungry data centers

nobody is suggesting AI training should be restricted to reduce carbon emissions

nobody is demanding that these projects be halted because of their enormous water consumption

nobody is gluing themselves to roads to stop the construction

In fact, governments are racing to approve them.

Utilities are rushing to expand generation capacity, nuclear power is back on the table and coal plants that were supposedly destined for closure are being reconsidered.

Our note: the recent advancements in FUSION nuclear energy - which has NO radioactivity, no uranium, and much more economical to build and use the fission (think Nagasaki and Hiroshima) - have hardly been mentioned since that announcement 2 weeks ago…

Things that make you go, hmmm…

It is almost …

as if energy was never the problem

as if carbon emissions were never the real concern

as if the climate narrative was primarily about controlling human behaviour restricting economic activity redirecting investment flows and transforming entire industries under a centrally managed agenda



Now that AI has become the next strategic priority, the mask has slipped.

(… and with it, the exposure of their real agenda)



The same institutions that spent years lecturing ordinary people about their carbon footprint are preparing to consume nation sized quantities of electricity to build a planetary scale digital infrastructure.



And they expect nobody to notice the contradiction.



map source: Natural News

~ Laura Aboli, TG