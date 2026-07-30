For 3 hours, darkness covered the earth.

The Son of God cried out in anguish.

The temple curtain was ripped in two (top to bottom).

A hardened Roman soldier looked at a dying man and made the greatest confession of his life.

Mark 15:33-41 is more than the story of Jesus’ death.

It is the moment history split in two.

Justice and mercy collided at the cross.

The barrier between God and humanity was removed.

The King who appeared defeated was accomplishing the greatest victory the world has ever known.