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Decisive Liberty
Apr 2

Pam broke a serious rule of Trump's: never, ever speak FOR him - it is THE fastest way to find yourself on the outside long before he became President.

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Tania
Apr 6

Trump is the President of USA and for that and million of reasons he is in absolute right to put & take out his subordinates. He gave an explanations enough to us (the people). What else you want to hear? A juice gossip maybe? There is no more to say. Period

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