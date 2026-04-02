The Daily Signal LIVE: ATTORNEY GENERAL PAM BONDI FIREDThis will be available as a recording once the livestream ends...Decisive LibertyApr 02, 2026102Share102SharePreviousNext
Pam broke a serious rule of Trump's: never, ever speak FOR him - it is THE fastest way to find yourself on the outside long before he became President.
Trump is the President of USA and for that and million of reasons he is in absolute right to put & take out his subordinates. He gave an explanations enough to us (the people). What else you want to hear? A juice gossip maybe? There is no more to say. Period