Thank You, Lord
Dear God on High, THANK YOU for keeping our President safe, for keeping everyone safe. Let your Justice reign on the enemy. Amen.
The only fatality / injury was the shooter, he’s terminated.
Given the security, we are believing this was an inside job and most likely more than one person is involved.
Puzzling they are going to continue the dinner…
Thank You, Lord, for keeping President Trump safe. After Butler, after years of demonization, after endless media poison, nobody gets to shrug this off as “just another incident.” The country needs the facts fast, clean, and public. If the shooter is dead, fine—now trace every contact, every access point, every failure, every possible accomplice. Security doesn’t fail in a vacuum. And continuing the dinner like nothing happened? That feels obscene. A President was rushed out under threat. The only acceptable response is total lockdown, total investigation, and total transparency. This isn’t cocktail-hour gossip. This is the Republic under fire.
AMEN, praise God for oversight on this crazy evil that continues to attack from within & with out🤯‼️What is happening in this country that it does not to have the oversight & over whelming craziness. Praying for The Lord God to protect our people and country.