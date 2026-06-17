The FBI says it foiled a shocking leftist plot to attack the attendees of the White House UFC event.

The plot reportedly involved exploding drones, snipers, and a plan to spark a revolution.

Yet the New York Times and liberal media focused more on criticizing the UFC than the alleged massacre itself.



Barack Obama's presidential library was built with DEI promises and community investment slogans, but some black and minority contractors say they're still waiting to get paid. I believe that’s called slavery.

The library was meant to lift up local contractors, but now some are fighting for survival.



Breanna Morello's (‪@TheBreannaMorelloShow24‬ on YT) latest investigation asks 2 simple questions: