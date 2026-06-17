Sick Leftst Plot to Turn White House UFC Event into a Massacre
The FBI says it foiled a shocking leftist plot to attack the attendees of the White House UFC event.
The plot reportedly involved exploding drones, snipers, and a plan to spark a revolution.
Yet the New York Times and liberal media focused more on criticizing the UFC than the alleged massacre itself.
Barack Obama's presidential library was built with DEI promises and community investment slogans, but some black and minority contractors say they're still waiting to get paid. I believe that’s called slavery.
The library was meant to lift up local contractors, but now some are fighting for survival.
Breanna Morello's (@TheBreannaMorelloShow24 on YT) latest investigation asks 2 simple questions:
Why are American taxpayers helping fund a Chinese company that is importing foreign workers into Ohio?
If this is happening in the heartland, how many other factories across America are doing the same thing?