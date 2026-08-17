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Leaked intelligence shows a covert backchannel that directly targets the Revolutionary Guard apparatus, using regional intermediaries to bypass formal constraints.

Donald Trump leverages backdoor pressure tactics against the terror network while simultaneously maintaining overwhelming maximum deterrence.

The clandestine communication route ran deep through Middle Eastern diplomatic back-alleys during active hostilities, demonstrating a ruthless willingness to test enemy resolve.

This aggressive maneuvering leaves the opposing network guessing about American intentions while internal fractures within the hostile regime continue to widen under sustained economic suffocation.









