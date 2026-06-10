The Secure America Act (S.2), passed by the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, is a reconciliation bill that provides funding to

the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

through fiscal year 2029.

This legislation aims to secure the border and prioritize the safety and security of Americans.

The bill allocates $38 billion to ICE, $26 billion to CBP, and an additional $5 billion to DHS, totaling $70 billion, for immigration enforcement and related activities.

It also includes funding for state and local agencies to participate in homeland security efforts.

The House vote on the Secure America Act was 214-212, largely along party lines, with one independent joining all Democrats in opposition.



Perspectives

Support for the Secure America Act

The Secure America Act is crucial for ending Democratic obstruction and fully funding ICE and Border Patrol through President Trump's term, providing resources to secure the border, combat human trafficking, stop drug flow, dismantle cartels, and enforce immigration laws.

The legislation ensures that DHS funding for public safety and security is not held hostage by a radical leftist agenda and allows CBP and ICE to continue securing the border and protecting Americans from criminals and terrorists. Republicans support law enforcement, border security, and the American people by fully funding CBP and ICE, and believe the bill will make communities safer and contribute to national security.

Opposition to the Secure America Act