Join us for a live broadcast, with your hosts Barbara Boyd, Susan Kokinda and Adam Sturman every Thursday, 11 am Eastern, 8 am Pacific.

They take your questions from both the YouTube live chat and our Newsletter Subscribers!



This week, Netanyahu came to the White House begging - his 7th visit, but his 1st since the Iran war began February 28 - and Trump's frustration went public.

Zelensky is begging too, with a story about Russian satellites picking targets for Iran that Trump flatly doesn't buy.

Barbara Boyd and Susan Kokinda on who actually needs this war to spiral, and why the trail doesn't end in Tel Aviv or Tehran - it runs through London.



Then, Fauci's diaries come due.

Rand Paul released more than 1,000 pages of Fauci's private pandemic diaries - December 2019 through December 2022 - the day before his Senate testimony.

Barbara watched the hearing and read the diaries so you don't have to: what Fauci wrote privately versus what he told you publicly, and where the accountability thread leads next.



And Susan reports from Monday's Trump rally with the antidote: you can't just attack socialism, you have to provide the alternative. The American System - Hamilton, not Friedman - is how the midterms get won.



Plus: your questions.

Bring what's on your mind, Barbara and Susan take them live.