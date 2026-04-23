Join us for a live broadcast, with your hosts Barbara Boyd, Susan Kokinda and Adam Sturman.

Held every Thursday at 11 am ET, 8 am PT.

The Promethean Action team takes your questions from both the YouTube live chat and their Newsletter Subscribers!



Yesterday afternoon (Tue, 21 Apr), Trump posted:

“THE BLOCKADE, which we will not take off until there is a ‘DEAL,’ is absolutely destroying Iran. They are losing $500 Million Dollars a day…”



“I read the Fake News saying that I am under ‘pressure’ to make a Deal. THIS IS NOT TRUE! I am under no pressure whatsoever…”

That’s the real state of play.

It’s the opposite of what the media is telling you.

Here’s what’s actually happening:



Envoys incoming.

Vance, Kushner and Witkoff are heading to Islamabad.

Negotiations confirmed.

This morning Trump posted directly “to the Iranian leaders, who will soon be in negotiations with my representatives,” asking for the release of eight women political prisoners as a good-faith opener.

Ceasefire collapsing.

Overnight Trump posted: “Iran has Violated the Cease Fire numerous times!”

Blockade stays on - until there’s a deal worth signing