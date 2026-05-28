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Kevin Warsh just took the Fed.

Trump invited the Islamic Republic of Iran into the Abraham Accords.

Rubio is at the Quad in India fighting over the strategic minerals that will build the next economy.

It's the economy, stupid - and Hamilton, not Keynes, is Trump's man.



Warsh was sworn in Friday as the 17th Chairman of the Federal Reserve, vowing "regime change" - production, not interest rates, defeats inflation, and Judy Shelton is his publicist for a New Bretton Woods.

Trump's Truth Social post - "Perhaps the Islamic Republic of Iran would like to join the Abraham Accords as well" - flips the perpetual-war playbook on its head.

And the question driving London's opposition to peace in the Middle East: who gets Iran's lithium deposits?

Plus, Tuesday night's Texas runoff results and what they tell us about whether the old GOP machine has anything left in the tank.