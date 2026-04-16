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The President isn't waiting for anyone to catch up. On Saturday, he announced the blockade of every Iranian port - after Iran broke its ceasefire commitment on the nuclear question.

On Sunday night, DNI Tulsi Gabbard dropped nearly 400 pages proving the 2019 impeachment was a manufactured hoax.

And this morning, Trump called out Britain for refusing to drill its own North Sea oil while Europe begs for energy.

Three fronts.

One war.

And the old order is losing on all of them