Join us for a live broadcast, with your hosts Barbara Boyd, Susan Kokinda, and Adam Sturman.

Live streamed every Thursday at 11 am Eastern, 8 am Pacific.

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The press said Iran killed the talks - it didn't, Israel did.

When Netanyahu threatened to bomb Hezbollah in Beirut, Tehran walked from the table - and Trump got on the phone, turned the strikes back, and kept the settlement alive.

So much for the naysayers claiming Trump is owned by Israel and / or Netanyahu - SMH

The real question isn't who wants peace, it's who needs the war: the City of London faction whose last revenue streams run through a Middle East in flames and a blockaded Strait of Hormuz.

And it isn't just one front.

Russia is warning foreigners out of Kyiv as drones spill into NATO-member Romania and strike the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Hegseth went to the Shangri-La Dialogue and laid out a sovereignty-based defense doctrine - declining to lead on Taiwan and rattling the China hawks.

It's primary day at home, and Barbara unpacks the "fifth-dimension" cognitive warfare aimed straight at MAGA.