President Trump Participates in an Announcement with the Administrator of the EPA Decisive LibertyMay 21, 202662Share62SharePreviousNext
If Trump wants to eliminate birthright citizenship, he needs to do it according to the proper procedure, which would require an Amendment to the Constitution, legally approved and legally ratified.
Trump neglects to mention that his tariffs have begun causing prices to rise, and this will only get worse with time as retailers sell the last of the goods they had purchased pre-tariffs.