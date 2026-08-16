President Trump drops a massive political bombshell by officially branding radical domestic candidates as jihadists operating within American borders.

The Commander-in-Chief escalates his rhetoric to match the growing ideological infiltration threatening national security from within.

As the Islamic Republic pushes its agenda globally, this sudden shift in messaging exposes a dangerous reality that mainstream media refuses to cover.

Voters are now forced to confront the harsh truth about who is really running for local offices and whether the nation can survive this internal ideological capture before the next election cycle concludes.

At the time of this posting, we have not been able to download an audio file for this episode…