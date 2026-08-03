by Peter A Baum, WeeklyBlitz.net (excerpt)

Pakistan is trying to position herself as a good-faith actor mediating between Iran and the Trump Administration during this current conflict.

Her alliance with China and the fact that she allowed Iran to safe-harbor some fighter jets on her territory expose Pakistan’s duplicity, which Trump is well aware of.

The media have been ecstatic showering Pakistan with praise for her diplomatic efforts and yet ignoring the atrocities she commits as noted in this post in Afghanistan, Balochistan and Kashmir.

In what the Palestinians refer to as Black September 1970, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan was on the verge of being overthrown by Palestinian militants under the command of Arafat, who was a very well rewarded, subservient Soviet stooge.

The Soviets were at the time using Arafat to increase their influence within Arab nationalism while simultaneously attempting to decrease regional American influence.

Nearly 60 years on, that political and military agenda has spectacularly failed despite some brief periods of relative success.

Hundreds of Jordanian civilians were killed, as were scores of troops from the Royal Jordanian army.

Then King Hussein called in the help of Pakistan, which had elite troops, used to viciously quelling outbreaks of violence on its borders, led by a rather brilliant young Brigadier, Zia al-Haq, later to become President of Pakistan.



It is estimated that, although the Black September conflict was mysteriously ignored and/or purposely unreported by Western mainstream media (and certainly hidden from the Palestinian narrative), as many as 25,000 Palestinians were slaughtered.

Documented evidence is still somewhat difficult to come by, but there is sufficient testimony from Jordanians and Palestinians that these numbers are correct.

Some reports do exist and can be located, whilst many other written texts have been censored, redacted, or totally removed from research.



Thus, since the reestablishment of the State of Israel in 1948 until the horrific events of October 7, it is an absolute truth that Pakistan and Jordan were responsible for the deaths of more Palestinians than Israel.

How many of you knew that, and how can the public be so unaware of this part of the Palestinian narrative after decades of saturation media coverage?

Following these events, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were ‘ethnically cleansed’ to Tunisia and Lebanon, where many still reside as third-generation refugees without any rights - another piece of the narrative hidden by Western media.



Whilst in Lebanon the Palestinians tried with some success to overthrow the Lebanese government, which is still suffering from hosting the anti-Christian Palestinians.

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