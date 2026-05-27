Anti-Zionism is the rejection of Zionism - the denial of Israel’s right to exist.

It’s not criticism of Israeli policy (which any democracy must invite); it’s the denial of the Jewish people’s right to self-determination in parts of their ancestral homeland.

From Soviet propaganda and UN Resolution 3379 to today’s BDS movement and campus activism, anti-Zionism has evolved into a coordinated effort to strip the world’s only Jewish state of its legitimacy by dressing the oldest hatred in the language of social justice.

Natan Sharansky’s Three Ds - Delegitimization, Demonization, and Double Standards - and the IHRA definition, adopted by more than 30 countries, draw a clear line between legitimate criticism and Jew hatred. Anti-Zionism is antisemitism, plain and simple.



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About Noa Tishby

Noa Tishby is an Israeli actress, producer, writer, and activist, born in Tel Aviv in May 1975.

She gained fame in Israel during the 1990s, appearing in the television drama Ramat Aviv Gimmel and starring in a production of West Side Story.

Tishby also had a career in American television and movies, with roles in shows such as The Affair, Nip/Tuck, Big Love, and NCIS, and films like Ghosts of Girlfriends Past.

Tishby is also a New York Times best-selling author of Israel: A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth as well as her second book titled Uncomfortable Conversations with a Jew.

Through her production company, Noa’s Arc, she has been responsible for selling Israeli television shows, including In Treatment, to American networks.

Tishby has been involved in pro-Israel activism for over a decade, co-founding organizations such as Act for Israel, Reality Israel, and Eighteen: an institute to combat antisemitism and inspire Jewish pride.

She was also appointed as Israel’s first-ever Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism and Delegitimization.

Perspectives

Activist for Israel and against antisemitism

Noa Tishby describes herself as “pro-Palestinian, just anti-Hamas” and speaks against a ceasefire in Gaza, denouncing those who celebrated the October 7 attack on Israel.

She actively works to combat global antisemitism and the spread of misinformation, participating in leadership trips to Israel for professionals and speaking at events, including the United Nations.

Tishby believes that antisemitism has “shape-shifted” into anti-Zionism and is concerned about its persistence as the oldest form of hate and discrimination.

She has led a national tour called “Voices of October” to share experiences of survivors from Hamas’s October 7 attack and encourages audiences to seek all facts about Israel.

Criticism of Tishby’s activism