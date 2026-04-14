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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
Apr 14

It’s bad cuz after yesterday article saying ai had escaped it secure thing and emailed a developer and now it’s attacking the way back machine

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Lenworth Roberts's avatar
Lenworth Roberts
Apr 15

Were polls ever accurate? I never thought so and anyone who takes polls as accurate reflections of the public sentiment is a brainwashed fool in my opinion and is exactly why the prostitute media place so much efficacy on it. That info can easily be manipulated so that’s why they use it and of course try to connect it to academia which to me is almost as spurious but trusted by the brainwashed masses and they know it.

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