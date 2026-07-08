Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

When one of New Jersey's most celebrated business figures returned home to lead a corporate giant, few expected that one of his opening moves would be the elimination of more than a thousand jobs at the company's own New Jersey campus.

In this breakdown, we trace the story of an executive raised in the state - a self-made leader who spent three decades climbing to the top of American telecom and digital payments - and the decision that placed 1,319 New Jersey workers on notice as part of the largest round of layoffs in his company's history.

It is a story that is ultimately less about a single ruthless CEO than about the economic gravity now pulling jobs, headquarters, and investment out of one of the most expensive states in the country to operate in.

Beneath the human toll lies a harder structural question:

What happens when a state becomes so costly to do business in that cutting people becomes the rational move?

We examine the tax burdens, regulatory pressures, and competitiveness rankings quietly reshaping New Jersey's economy, along with the high-profile corporations already shifting their legal homes and steering billion-dollar investments across state lines.

We also weigh the political response - new charges on employers, competing claims about who is truly to blame - and connect it to a broader pattern spreading across America's high-tax states, where a shrinking tax base leaves the workers who stay to shoulder the bill.

This is a portrait of decline built from a thousand rational decisions, and a look at where that logic leads next.